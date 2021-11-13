BinaryX Market Capitalization Reaches $388.38 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $191.99 or 0.00298594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $388.38 million and $61.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008039 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.00743069 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.