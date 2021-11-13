BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Shares of BKYI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 54,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,212. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.