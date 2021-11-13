Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.50.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

