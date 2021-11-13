Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.50.
BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.