BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BLFS stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 613,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.55, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,985. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

