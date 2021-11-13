BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 228,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.06. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

