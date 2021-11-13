BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 228,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.06. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
