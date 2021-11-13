Bismuth Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $191,491.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $191,491.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003867 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,882,170 coins and its circulating supply is 22,715,589 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

