BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 532,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $472.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

