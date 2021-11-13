BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1,319.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 9,257.5% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $69.17 million and $218,104.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,729.94 or 1.01856820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00600728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

