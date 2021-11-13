Bitball Treasure Price Tops $40.11 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $18.05 million and $254,315.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.11 or 0.00061950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

