bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $804,883.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.54 or 1.00317989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.90 or 0.07110000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

