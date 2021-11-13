Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 48.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $3.17 million and $547.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

