Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Reaches $12.65 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $12.65 billion and approximately $904.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $669.30 or 0.01036076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00269780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00245881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,899,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

