Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $89,412.95 and $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

