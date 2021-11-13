Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $14,599.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00239442 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

