Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $66.33 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $23.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $66.33 or 0.00102779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00316946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00154380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

