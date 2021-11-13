Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0091

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $166,200.17 and $328.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 144.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00309047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00103050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00147113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

