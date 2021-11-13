BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,365.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $567,469.08 and approximately $1,365.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,112,462 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,008 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

