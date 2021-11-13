BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $4.41 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $3,437.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.00318095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00156499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00102856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.