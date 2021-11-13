Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 27.1% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $79,917.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00415289 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,632,774 coins and its circulating supply is 10,632,770 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

