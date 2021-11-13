Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $1.88

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $838,386.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00052453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00224305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086061 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

