Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Cap of $405,632.49

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $405,632.49 and $483.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086123 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

