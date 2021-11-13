BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.20 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $58.20 million and approximately $239,866.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

