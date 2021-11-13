Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,141.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $77,141.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

