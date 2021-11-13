Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 310.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,847 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

