BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of BOK Financial worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

