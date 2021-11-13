Bonk (BONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00053001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.