BonusCloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $205,974.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.