boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $280.53

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.53 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 195.60 ($2.56). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 3,368,884 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.53.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group Company Profile (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

