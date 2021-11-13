Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,433.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,313.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

