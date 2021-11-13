BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $79,951.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00053001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004110 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

