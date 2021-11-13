Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Boot Barn worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,042. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $119.45 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

