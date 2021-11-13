Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.