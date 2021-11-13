Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 159,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $1,393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

