Bottos Hits Market Cap of $875,689.79 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $875,689.79 and $37,989.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.