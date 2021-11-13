Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $433,866.45 and approximately $34,889.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.