Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.16% of Boyd Gaming worth $79,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of BYD opened at $62.20 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,911. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.