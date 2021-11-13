Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

