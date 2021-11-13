Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

BRW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 364.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

