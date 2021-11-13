Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as low as $12.06. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 767 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.25 and a beta of -0.30.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

