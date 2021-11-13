BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,494 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 301.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,604 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $66,923,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 443.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 101,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,658,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7,779.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

