BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 186,081 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of General Electric worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.