Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,063 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.