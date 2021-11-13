Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 68,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH opened at $21.40 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.01.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.