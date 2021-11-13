Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 68,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH opened at $21.40 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

