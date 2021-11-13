Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce $319.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $322.37 million. GDS reported sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GDS by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in GDS by 147.4% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

