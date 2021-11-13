Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $686.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Griffon.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Griffon has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

