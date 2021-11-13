Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $4.28 EPS

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $5.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,437. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

