Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.93 Million

Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report $199.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.05 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $690.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.39 million to $694.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $865.01 million, with estimates ranging from $860.17 million to $869.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

MAX opened at $17.28 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

