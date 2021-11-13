Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $19,950,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $10,018,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $15,493,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 56,038,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,303,712. Tilray has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

