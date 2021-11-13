Brokerages Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 447,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,486. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $133.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,159. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

