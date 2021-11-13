Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report sales of $93.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.62 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $341.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $418.55 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $5,689,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

